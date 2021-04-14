Childbirth’s left my boobs saggy

Kindly Share This Story:

Dear Bunmi,

I am 28 and just had my first child. To my horror, I discovered my boobs have sagged since I gave birth.

My husband has even noticed this and I’m desperate to get them back in shape. Is there anything I can do, or should I consider plastic surgery? Franka,

by e-mail.

Dear Franka,

Breasts are fat and milk producing gland tissues. They are held up by ligaments that stretch as your breasts grow during pregnancy. They rarely return to their previous size afterwards.

Exercise, such as swimming, can help. You will do well to invest in

some confidence-boosting bras. Plastic surgery is a bit drastic and very expensive.

Also, there is no guarantee that, in a few year, you might not need another.

