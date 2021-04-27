Kindly Share This Story:

Ajayi Adeshina is very passionate about personal development. His ideology is that constant movement is needed for humans to make successes of themselves.

Across his career, he has worked as a business development lead in various industries, but now his time is devoted to blockchain technology and how its application can lift as many Nigerians out of poverty as possible. “Leveraging on blockchain technology for my business changed my life,” he says in a conversation. “It’s how I grew from nothing to where I am today by the grace of God.”

It might seem like everything is rosy presently, but Ajayi had a difficult start to life because his parents divorced before he turned two. “I was born and raised in a family that lived below N500 daily,” he explains. “A family of seven where some children had to skip meals for the others for food to at least go round in a day. My parent had a very bad marriage that made them part ways when I was barely two years of age.

READ ALSO:

Mom left the marriage and left me with dad.”Not perturbed by his upbringing, he determined to make a success of his life, graduating from the Empowerment College Leadership School Lagos, in partnership with the Institute of Leadership and Management, London, and working at different firms like The Empowerment Center, Pretien Global, Niches property Limited. Now, over one decade after graduating, his life is markedly different from the realities of life then, thanks for the limitless potential of Blockchain technology.

“Presently, I’m a co-trainer and leader at Alpha Training Lab (a blockchain educator and mentorship firm) where I created a mentorship system that has seen 500+ ordinary Nigerians move from zero to multi-millionaires in one year,” Ajayi says. “I also helped over 200+ young people gain relevant skills and in-demand global abilities for creating wealth and financial freedom.

I also created a team of 20 blockchain enthusiasts to create Blockchain awareness and adoption in the Agbado Ijaiye area Lagos State.”His motivation for spreading the gospel of blockchain is simple: “I understand how blockchain technology can create a level playing field for the average African and help young people achieve skills they never imagined possible.”

Kindly Share This Story: