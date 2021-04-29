Being Olamide’s designer has improved my brand – Clothier

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Bespoke maker and fashion connoisseur, Louis Awode has said his new engagement with popular hip hop artiste, Olamide Adedeji,better known as Olamide has rubbed positively on his brand, ClovisCasuals.

He said this during the signing-in ceremony as singer Olamide clothier and stylist recently in Lagos.

“The new engagement with Olamide is already evident and just in a short time has robbed on positively on ClovisCasuals. Olamide is not just a star celebrity, he’s well loved and adored by all and sundry for his music dexterity and humility”, he said.

According to him, the engagement would give the Clovis brand the large audience and public exposure any upcoming brand needs to be registered as a household brand.

“This is to say this that his engagement will increase brand value and usher in more confidence for existing and new customers hoping to patronize our services”, he added.

The afro-centric wears designer who has plans to launch his foundation, Clovis Foundation soon while giving account of his encounter with the music star said

“Olamide is a brand ambassador for Itel mobile,the parent company where I work for – transmission holdings. One of my colleagues and my friend named Mojisola Ogunpaimo , advised that I made some wears for Olamide if I could come for a promotional shoot he’s expected to do for Itel mobile .I immediately agreed. I arrived at the shoot with two exquisite afrocentric wears. When the shoot started, he sat just beside me while I was asleep midway into the night shoot, he looked straight into my eyes and smiled, I smiled back too, and he shook me “.

“When people saw what was going on, my colleagues gathered and fortunately for me that day, all my colleagues were clad in various designs of my wears from cargo pants to tops. They introduced me to him as a colleague and a fashion designer who came to see him and give him some clothing gifts .

“At this point, he was overwhelmed and said “ever since he came in for the shoot, he likes and his spirit has been connecting with mine, he then asked to see the gifts . I brought out the clothes and he was amazed and immediately told me I’m joining his fashion crew.He told me to meet with his brand manager and lawyer who were present”.

Awode however advised young people to make use of every chance and every opportunity that comes their way.

” Treat every chance as golden and always surround yourself with people who believe in you and motivate you to do the get better. It takes one chance for someone’s life to turn around for good.

Awode would continue to be engaged with Olamide for as long as both parties want it.

He said “There is no time limit for us to partner Olamide in as much as we keep on delivering and meeting tasks with our services.

The CEO echoes his words of grateful to the YBNL crew, Itel Nigeria and his growing and steadfast and fast growing clients all over the world.

