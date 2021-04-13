Vanguard Logo

Fifteen beheaded bodies dumped on outskirt of Calabar

By Emma Una

FIFTEEN beheaded bodies were on Tuesday morning found dumped at five Miles area on the outskirt of Calabar.

The dead bodies comprising both males and females were dumped in steep valley along the double carriageway under construction by Governor  Ben Ayade.

The identity of the bodies is not yet known and those who might have dumped them there.

The gory spectacle was discovered by farmers this early morning.

A crowd gathered at about 11.00 am to observe the gory sight while a horde of flies fluttered around the decapitated bodies.

“Some persons may have brought these corpses and dumped here in a vehicle last night”. Alex a commercial driver who parked to observe the spectacle observed.

He said the people may have been killed in Calabar and taken to the  lonely area

 ” I wonder why police and security agents who mount roadblocks along this road could not intercept them because the odour that can emanate from such bodies can be very strong “

Ms Irene Ugbo the Cross River Police Command spokesman did not pick calls on her GSM line.

