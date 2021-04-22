AMAC Election: Chairmanship aspirant, Bello Bala Shagari solicits youths, others’ support

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Chairmanship aspirant in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bello Bala Shagari, has called on youths to mobilize support for him across the Council, saying his success would open doors for young people.

Bello Bala Shagari, who is the grandson of the late President Shehu Shagari, said his aspiration is an opportunity for young people to be involved in the governance of the Council.

He said this in a statement made available to Vanguard, titled: The Time is Now.

The statement reads: “My dear compatriots, young and old alike, I have done my part by presenting myself for your service at the level of Abuja Area Municipal Council Chairmanship. It is now left for you to help mobilize support in the nukes and crannies of the Abuja Municipalities for our success.

“I have tried reaching out to as many of you as possible, but time constraints has made impossible for me to complete the task of doing so face-to-face, that is why I am sending you this message.

“It is pertinent to be noted by my fellow youths, that my aspiration is an opportunity for all of us to effect the kind of change we have always yarned for. I might be championing the cause of “youth take over” in AMAC elections under the APC but the struggle is collective, and it may set precedence for many in other states and local governments. The aim is to get as many young people as possible in elected offices, in order to open doors for the rest of us to come in to become involved.

“There no better time to come together and unite as the largest demography to determine our future, and the time is now!

“Speak to the delegates! Speak to party leaders! And speak to your friends!

“I would like to end by this wise saying “if you want a job done, do it yourself.”

