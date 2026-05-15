List of actors, celebrities vying for political offices in 2027

By Enitan Abdultawab

As political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gradually gather momentum, several Nigerian entertainers and celebrities have begun making moves into active politics, with many declaring interest in legislative and executive positions across the country.

From Nollywood stars to social media personalities, here is a list of entertainers already linked with political ambitions ahead of 2027.

1. Cubana Chief Priest — House of Representatives

Celebrity businessman and nightlife promoter, Cubana Chief Priest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, has also signalled his political ambitions ahead of the elections.

The socialite officially aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reportedly purchased nomination forms to contest for a House of Representatives seat representing Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency in Imo State.

2. Zubby Michael — House of Representatives

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has officially declared interest in contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The actor announced his political move after registering with the party in Anambra State.

“I dey my village, enough of the talking online, I don involve. House of Reps, Zubby Michael is coming. ADC is the party,” he wrote on X.

Reports indicate he is eyeing the Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo federal constituency seat in Anambra State.

3. Foluke Daramola — House of Representatives

Veteran Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has officially obtained APC nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for a House of Representatives seat.

The actress is seeking to represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1 in Lagos State.

“As your servant and potential aspirant for the House of Representatives, Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1, I, Hon. Foluke Daramola-Salako, lift you up in prayers,” she wrote while announcing her ambition on Facebook.

4. Rotimi Makinde — House of Representatives

Actor and former lawmaker Rotimi Makinde is reportedly preparing for another return to the National Assembly.

Makinde previously represented the Ife Federal Constituency and has remained active in political discussions in Osun State.

The actor believes his previous legislative experience places him in a strong position to represent his constituency again.

5. Damilola Marshal — Lagos State House of Assembly

Damilola Marshal, daughter of Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate), has also declared interest in politics.

The lawyer and current Senior Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism is reportedly preparing to contest for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Her campaign focus is said to centre around youth inclusion and reforms targeted at young Nigerians.

6. Ike Cubana — House of Representatives

Ikenna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Ike Cubana and brother to businessman Obi Cubana, has also intensified his political activities ahead of 2027.

The businessman reportedly joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and is seeking to represent Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in Anambra State.

7. Emeka Ike — House of Representatives

Actor Emeka Ike, last week, picked nomination form under the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He now looks forward to contesting for the position of House of Representatives under the Abuja Municipal (AMAC) / Bwari Federal Constituency.

In 2018, the actor contested under the flag of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to represent Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly.