A-Ibom group commends Amaechi, Rector for transforming MAN, Oron

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom youth group under the auspices of Oro Youth Council, has commended the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and the Rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Commodore Duja Efedua, Rtd, for the rapid transformation witnessed in the institution in the past three years.

Rising from its annual retreat held in Uyo on entitled “The Way Forward” said they have taken critical assessment of the ongoing projects in the Academy and are impressed with the level of infrastructural development recorded in the institution under the present Federal government.

The group in a communique’ jointly signed by Ulap Chris Ante, Leader and former International President, Oro Union Youth Wing, Comrade Joseph Nkereuwem, President and Comrade Patrick Anwana, National Secretary, Oro Youth Council (OYC) critically stressed that this is the first time the institution has witnessed such rapid Development since after 42years of its existence.

They urged more support and cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure that the ongoing transformation was sustained.

The communique’ reads in part, “While expressing our gratitude to the Minister of Transportation and the Rector, Oro Youth Council recommend that the management of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, should initiate courses that will impact skills and technical know-how on Oro Youths, Niger Deltans and Nigerians at large in view of the upcoming Ibaka Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State.

‘‘That the management of the institution should create a relationship with the Host Communities, COTR, Oron Union and other relevant youth groups as a means to provide feedback mechanism.

‘‘We hereby appeal that indigenes of Oro Nation should be given topmost priority in the admission of cadets into Maritime Academy Oron and to consider sponsorship of Oro Youths to study critical courses to be able to operate Heavy duty equipment’s.

“And we also appeal to the Minister to use his good office to ensure that the Academy is transformed into a degree awarding institution, having successfully completed the technical Marine aspect”

‘‘Council specially the Duja Effedua led management for donating computers to Mary Hanny Secondary School, Oron and other Schools to enhance ICT learning as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. Oro Youth Council however expects the management to do more”

