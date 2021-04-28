52 Northern Groups appeal to UN to support Igbo agitation for Biafra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, which comprises of 52 northern associations, have renewed request for the global community’s intervention in persuading Nigerian authorities and the United Nations to facilitate the final actualization of the Biafran state.

CNG in a communique, lamented over the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, saying “the world should keep in mind that by far, a destabilised Nigeria will certainly threaten the peace and security of the entire sub-Saharan Africa.”

Abdulaeez Suleiman, the spokesman of the CNG said in the communiqué after an emergency meeting ,that Northern Nigeria has never experienced the present level of exposure to criminals and bandits under the régime of Buhari.

“The CNG hereby resolves to call on our friends and the international community, the UK especially, to understand that our bilateral friendship is guided by the principles of sovereignty, promotion of peace and the standards that guide legitimate interference.”

“Hence, their intervention, exclamations and actions should not be drawn to discountenance the effort of the Nigerian state to protect citizens from violence and terror.”

“We finally wish to renew our request for the global community’s intervention in persuading Nigerian authorities and the United Nations to facilitate the final actualization of the Biafran dream by the Igbo.”

“The world should keep in mind that by far, a destabilised Nigeria will certainly threaten the peace and security of the entire sub-Saharan Africa.”

“In the South, gangs of armed IPOB militia, violent secessionists and an assortment of militant groups appear to sense a huge vacuum in the capacity and political will by the Federal Government to challenge them, which they exploit with disastrous consequences on the nation’s security assets and specifically on northern communities and individuals living as minorities in the South while the presidency wallows in deflecting the issue.”

The secessionist group, CNG ,said, “is now taking a more ominous and repulsive form and context with open declaration of violence and anarchy against other parts of Nigeria and the Nigerian State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: