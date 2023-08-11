Coup: 52 Northern groups kick against troops deployment to Niger

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

52 Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, have kicked against the decision reached by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS to launch troops in Niger.

CNG’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said, “We emphatically repudiate any form of preference for military action against Niger or any other West African or African nation by any regional or international community/institution”.

The CNG further demanded that both the military authorities in Niger and the ECOWAS to open and allow all doors for discussions devoid of any hidden agenda or unnecessary preconditions for genuine dialogue.

The Coalition kicked against the burning of the Nigerian flag in Niger and also the ridiculing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Nigeriens, and demanded that the military junta orders a stop to it.

They urged the African leaders to identify a neutral location within Africa at which to hold such honest discussions to finally bring a bloodless enduring end to the impasse.

The group further demanded that, “We call on the leaders of the coup in Niger Republic to discard their rigid stance and unhelpful show of bravado and embrace all diplomatic overtures in order to reach a peaceful and bloodless resolution of the matter, keeping in mind that threats and conflicts have very little or no utility value.

“We condemn with all our might the burning in Niger of Nigerian national flag which is our symbol of nationhood and demand the military junta to order it to stop forwith.

“To declare the discrediting of our President and leaders not only immoral and illegal, but also abhorrent to Nigeria’s collective sensibilities and ordinary decency and therefore unacceptable.

“CNG demands from the military leaders in Niger action against the continues burning of Nigerian flag and to warn that they stand to lose the ample public sympathy freely given to them by the vast majority of Nigerians.

“We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to reconsider its stand on the closure of boarders with Niger and the seizure of electricity supply.

“To warn against unnecessary escalation of the situation by the unsolicited intervention of the international community and other dubious foreign interests.

“It is imperative that they understand that bilateral relationships are guided by the principles of sovereignty, promotion of peace and the standards that guide legitimate interference.

“Hence, their intervention, exclamations and actions in the affairs of the continent should not be drawn to discountenance the effort of African to protect its citizens and to impose law and order.

“It is important to call the attention of the entire international community/organisations to weigh the impact and consequence of a destabilized West African subregion which will certainly threaten the peace and security of the entire Africa.

“Any breakdown of law and order will only compound the security and humanitarian situations in the region, especially in Mali, Libya etc. This will further worsen the continent, disrupt international cohesion, compound the despondent cases of human trafficking, migration and other challenges the continent and the world are now facing.

“Lastly, the CNG wishes to make a special appeal to political, religious, traditional and cultural leaders across the West African subregion to urgently intervene by impressing the need for a window for serious negotiations to be provided”.