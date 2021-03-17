Why you should know about the beard struggle

Kindly Share This Story:

The struggle to maintain that unkempt patch of hair on your face ends, now that ‘The Beard Struggle’ is here.

The world has seen many concepts and products which have been introduced in the past concerning men and women. A little has been really thought about one of the most trendiest styles that is in vogue at present – the bearded look.

That area has never been focused much in earlier times, but now, a few enterprising minds like Faiysal Kothiwala, have come up with this unique concept, which is all about ‘beards’. This venture came into existence in 2015, when Faiysal saw a lot of men struggling to keep up with the ever growing efforts needed to maintain a prim and proper beard growth and style.

Today, ‘The Beard Struggle’ has become a well known name worldwide, and there are plans to introduce more premium products related to skin and hair to be named as ‘Skin Struggle’ and ‘Hair Struggle’. With the pace Faiysal Kothiwala’s brand is growing by the day and getting rave reviews, there’s no doubt it will emerge as one of the biggest brands in skin and hair care products in coming times.

Since it’s inception till date, ‘The Beard Struggle’ has become a global brand, with its products becoming one of the best in men grooming. What started off as a small venture has grown manifold, with more than fifty employees working diligently to make their brand more successful.

The premium quality beard care products that ‘The Beard Struggle’ offers range from balms to night liquids to beard straighteners, all of which bear that ultimate quality needed to groom that patch of hair in the most efficient manner.

‘The Beard Struggle’ follows an effective marketing strategy which sometimes involves collaboration with other brands, like recently they held a give away program with SForce watches and also a Junior Brand Viking Program which lists about 10,000 members selling products they like. The brand has a strong customer support team which is available 24/7 throughout the year, to help customers who need detailed information on the products.

They also offer a money back guarantee for those who are not satisfied with their products usage, but that rarely happens as all products have been tested for guaranteed results.

