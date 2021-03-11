We never abandoned our student, Osalobuah to die – NMU

Kindly Share This Story:

The Acting Director Health Services, Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Clarkson Agagha has said that the management of the Institution never abandoned a 100 level civil engineering student of the Institution Okpeku Emmanuel Oyi Osalobuah to die.

Dr Agagha said on Wednesday that the clarifications on behalf of the Management became necessary as members of the Public were being made to believe that the death of the cadet of the institution, Okpeku Emmanuel Oyi Osalobuah was as a result of neglect by the University, making it clear that necessary steps were taken to save his life.

The Acting Director Health Services of the University revealed that the cadet actually came to the Health centre and was attended to promptly but that he was diagnosed of a suspected COVID-19 related case as he had all the symptoms associated to the deadly virus.

He said that the state Epidemiologist was notified immediately who requested that the patient should be sent to the COVID-19 testing Centre at the Warri Central Hospital.

According to him, the deceased was referred to the Central Hospital Warri, where they were awaiting their arrival, adding that he was also given some medications to help sustain him throughout the journey to the Warri Central Hospital.

He disclosed that the deceased and his colleague abandoned the drugs at the jetty and embarked on the journey to Warri without his medication.

Dr Agagha also said that the deceased Lodged in a hotel in the oil rich city of Warri from where he proceeded to Benin the following morning after dropping his blood sample for covid 19 testing.

According to him, few days later, the news of his death filtered into campus which led to protest and destruction of facilities in the institution by misinformed irate students.

He dismissed the allegation that the late student died in the school health facility, adding that it was not true that fake drugs were administered on him which led to his death.

The Acting Director Health Services debunked the allegation that expired drugs, drips and injections were ministered on the deceased and stated that the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko is a Federal Government institution; “And as such there is no way government will supply an institution owned by it with expired or contaminated drugs, drips or injections”.

He disclosed that high powered delegation has been sent by the Management on a condolence visit to immediate family members of the late student and implored members of the Public to disregard the allegation that the student was neglected by the authorities of the Institution, saying that the life of every student is very important to the management.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the departed student eternal rest and comfort his parents and others he left behind.

