We ‘ll ensure all Lagos intending Pilgrims are vaccinated — Elegushi

Lagos State Government has given assurances that the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to every Intending Pilgrim from the State before embarking on the 2021 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi while delivering his opening remark at a training programme organised by the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for its Schedule Officers, Ulamah and Hajj Guides, held at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque Hall, GRA, Ikeja, recently gave the assurance.

He stated that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu would do everything humanly possible to ensure that each of the intending pilgrims is vaccinated despite the fact that the number of vaccine given the state by the Federal Government is inadequate to satisfy the state’s population.

Speaking further on the theme: ‘Way forward for year 2021 Hajj Operation and Preparation’, Elegushi urged the participants to see their appointment as Schedule Officers, Ulamah and Hajj Guides as a call to the service of Allah and a trust for which they would be held accountable by God on the day of judgment.

He urged them to be good ambassadors for the State and carry out the assignment given them to the best of their ability, the Asiwaju of Ikate Land said that the participants are faced with a very sensitive assignment of seeing to the welfare of the intending pilgrims both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and they have no alternative but to deliver satisfactorily.

While calling for synergy and harmonious working relationship between the participants, he reiterated that the training became imperative because the State is not ready to jeopardize its enviable position as the best amongst the states in Nigeria when it comes to Hajj operation, saying only teamwork and commitment to efficient and effective service delivery to the intending pilgrims would sustain the State’s leadership position.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Rahman Ishola, expressed his appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their unflinching support to the Board.

He added that with their support, the Board is poised to successfully implement the administration’s policy of providing seamless Hajj experience for all its intending pilgrims irrespective of tribe, class and educational background.

