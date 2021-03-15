Wasinmi killings: One suspect arrested in connection with deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An aide to Osun State Governor and Chairman Farmers’/Fulanis Committee, Hon Mudasiru Toogun has confirmed the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of a family of six at a Fulani settlement at Wasinmi, Osun State.

This is as he also disclosed that over seven bullets were found on the bodies of each of the six victims. He added that they were all taken to Ilorin where the father and his wives were buried at his private estate while the grandchildren were buried at a Muslim burial ground in the town.

The deceased are; Alhaji Yaya Momodu, Alhaja Adamo Yaya, Alhaja Awawu Yaya, Mumini Ibrahim, Mumini Abdulahi and Moriamo Ibrahim. This is as the police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola disclosed that police has intensified the search for the criminals who perpetrated the act with a view to bringing them to justice.

According to Toogun, who represented Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the burial in Ilorin, the Governor has given security agencies exclusive order to bring the perpetrators to book.

“This is a pure case of criminal acts not a clash between anyone or group of persons. All of the victims were shot with nothing less than seven bullets each, this reflects a pure case of wickedness to humanity and it will not be without consequences.”

“The Governor has given security agents the necessary backing to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. The Emir of Ilorin was represented at the burial. They appreciated the effort of the Osun State Government on the way we handled the matter. We told them that the act is not ethnic-related but a criminal act. We don’t have a problem with the Fulani ethnicity”

“The three grandchildren were buried at the Muslim burial ground in Ilorin. Baba and his two wives were buried in his estate opposite Airforce school near International Airport, Ilorin. They were buried in the mosque he built at the estate.

“The injured son is in stable condition and Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has provided the needed support for the victim”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Opalola in her brief statement said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has ordered both regular and special investigators to intensify efforts towards arresting the culprits.

