USOSA creates e-learning platform, seeks FG’s collaboration

By Adesina Wahab

The Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) has developed an e-learning solution for deployment in the 104 Unity Schools and other schools across the country.

The e-learning platform was designed by Study Lab for USOSA as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President General of USOSA, Lawrence Anirejuoritse Wilbert, disclosed this when members of the association paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that the association had been working assiduously to contribute its quota to the development of all the Unity Schools across the country.

He also commended the minister for embarking on an assessment tour of all unity schools in the country.

The president-general also spoke on the need for all the 104 Unity Schools to be repositioned to attract foreign students.

He also urged the minister to involve members of the association in reorganising the admission process of all the Unity Schools.

He words: “I am aware that, at the recent annual meeting you had with the Principals of the Fed Unity Colleges, in Feb 2021, you affirmed the new direction to reform learning, curriculum and pedagogy in Nigeria and further highlighted the objective of Quality Education for All, thus collective support, co-operation and sincere commitment of all key players are needed. This is sweet to our ears.

“We seek collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education to deploy a comprehensive learning management system (USOSA Virtual Schools (UVS) solution), which the experts in USOSA have developed to meet the current needs of our centres of educational excellence and surmount some of the teaching/learning challenges posed by the COVID-19.”

For effective collaboration, he urged the ministry to consider the reactivation of the USOSA desk within the ministry, and review of the Schools Based Management Committee (SBMC) framework to strengthen the role of the alumni association by having the association’s representative, among others.

In his remarks, the USOSA Vice President General, Michael Magaji, explained that the platform was designed to boost students’ performance in the country as part of the association’s contribution to the education sector in Nigeria.

Magaji emphasized the need for collaboration and endorsement of the platform by the ministry for effective deployment across the country.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, promised that the ministry would collaborate with the association in the deployment of the e-learning platform.

He also commended USOSA for their various contributions to their alma maters.

