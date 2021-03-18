Union Systems CEO, Chuks Onyebuchi becomes British Computer Society Fellow

Kindly Share This Story:

Chuks OnyebuchiChuks Onyebuchi, the CEO of Union Systems has been conferred with the Fellowship of the British Computer Society (BCS) which is the highest professional grade of the British Computer Society. This was achieved after a rigorous evaluation process by the association’s board of evaluators.

Fellow of the British Computer Society (FBCS) is a title conferred by the British Computer Society for innovative IT leaders who have made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of the industry and inspire the next generation. Chuks will join the league of IT leaders globally to contribute to policies that will shape the industry.

Chuks Onyebuchi is a technology business leader with over 25 years of experience in the information technology industry. He has had an accomplished career developing and delivering software solutions to major banks in Africa. Under his leadership, Union Systems introduced Trade-X, a home-grown trade finance software application that solves all the peculiar problems faced in the Nigerian trade finance operations.

The company also recently launched Optimus, the first multibank trade finance corporate portal in the region that empowers corporates to initiate and manage their trade transactions from anywhere in the world. These products are currently running in several banks in Nigeria. Chuks has extensive experience in developing the African market for major international banking software companies.

He is the first Vice President of The Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), A fellow of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), and a fellow of the Institute of Information management.

