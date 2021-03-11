Ugwuanyi pledges maximum support for new Service Chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

…Chief of Defence Staff lauds governor’s commitment to peace, security

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has pledged his administration’s maximum cooperation and support for the newly appointed Service Chiefs of the Nigerian Armed Forces to enable them successfully perform their duties of protecting the territorial integrity of the country and warding off external aggression.

Speaking during an interactive session between the new Service Chiefs and Stakeholders in Enugu State, held at the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, expressed optimism that the engagement will deepen and strengthen the current synergy between the state government and the military over security matters.

The governor stressed that such synergy was responsible for the enviable rating of Enugu as one of the most peaceful and safest states in the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who congratulated the Service Chiefs for their richly deserved appointments, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his wisdom, courage and sagacity in actuating the highly demanding jobs to best hands.

“As a government, we would like to use this opportunity to thank the military for internal security services in our state which obviously is an additional burden to their primary responsibility of protecting the territorial integrity of the country and warding off external aggression.

“We join, other well-meaning Nigerians in praying for your unequalled success in the very sensitive and onerous tasks of leading the country’s defence and security”.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence, Gen. Irabor, who commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his hospitality and immeasurable support to the military, disclosed that they were in Enugu to reach out to their troops in furtherance of their mandate to ensure peace and security of the country in keeping with the directives given to them by President Buhari.

Stating that it is the responsibility of the every citizen of Nigeria to ensure peace and security in the country, the Chief of Defence Staff appreciated the Enugu State government, the traditional and religious institutions in the state, among others, for their active participation in the event.

“I want to thank everyone especially the government and people of Enugu State for the warm reception we received and equally the support you (Ugwuanyi) have been giving to us as members of the Armed Forces. I will like this spirit of cordiality to prevail”, he said.

In their separate remarks, stakeholders at the event including the leadership of Hausa Community in the state acknowledged the prevailing peace and security in Enugu State made possible by the outstanding leadership style of Gov. Ugwuanyi.

They assured the new Service Chiefs of their support and commitment to their noble efforts to maintain peace and security in the state in particular and the country in general.

Vanguard News Nigeria

