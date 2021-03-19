Tony Nwulu rewards prophetess ‘Mummy Apo’ car gift, recognizes her benevolence

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Nigerian lawmaker and philanthropist, Hon. Tony Nwulu has gifted an Abuja based woman of God, Prophetess Nkeiru Ihezuo, popularly called Prophetess Mummy Apo with a brand new Lexus 570 LX Jeep.

It was indeed a day of unexpected surprise for the selfless and spiritually inclined humanitarian and Prophetess, as the covetous car gift was handed over to her at her Ministry, known as God’s Divine Answers Ministry few at Apo, Abuja.

Nwulu who surprisingly arrived at the church’s midweek service to worship with the special gift and was received by the Prophetess amidst awesome surprises and great joy with other members of her Ministry, received the gift with overwhelming delightfulness.

Nwulu who has supported many Nigerians financially as a mark of selfless philanthropy noted in his remark while presenting the car gift to Prophetess Nkeiru Ihezuo said it was premised on her selfless commitments towards helping those in need, especially with emphasis on her benevolent lifestyle, even at the expense of her own comfort and survival, which is seldom seem in other men of God who engage in luxurious living lifestyle.

On receiving the car gift, Nkeiru Ihezuo expressed heartfelt appreciation to Tony Nwulu and thanked him for remembering her with such an amazing gift.

However, Nwulu who extolled Ihezuo as an outstanding woman of God recalled that during her last birthday, she gave out 25 vehicles including her personal cars to people, to support their lives.

Nwulu also noted that the most surprising thing about Ihezuo was how she demonstrated an unalloyed benevolence by giving away car gifts she donated to her earlier, saying that ‘this people needed it most than her’. Tony concludes by saying that he was motivated by her humanly spirit to donate another car to her.

