Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa inaugurate 1.4 km Pen- cinema flyover

…As Tinubu warns youths against restiveness

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa on Friday led dignitaries to flag off the long-expected 1.4 km dual carriageway flyover at Pen Cinema junction, Agege Local Government Area of the state.

Tinubu, addressing the mammoth crowd on the occasion, urged the youths to allow peace to reign in the country, saying no nation can develop in an atmosphere devoid of peace and harmony.

Recall that the bridge was initially scheduled to be commissioned last week but was rescheduled due to exigencies.

The Agege Pen Cinema Flyover project started in 2017 under the last administration of Akinwunmi Ambode.

Sanwo-Olu, in line with his promise of completing all ongoing projects across the state, visited the project site in January 2020 for assessment.

Sanwo-Olu again visited the project site in December 2020 to ensure that all was in order for its commissioning in the best possible time.

The Pen Cinema Bridge is a 1.4km long bridge across Iju-Fagba road and Lagos-Ota road.

The network of Agege pen cinema road comprises a main road and alternative routes.

The Agege Pen Cinema flyover is expected not only to ease traffic but also reduce travel time around the axis.

It will also bring development and improved trade between the Agege community and other surrounding communities.

