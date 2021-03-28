Three killed in cult-related crisis in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three young men were Sunday Morning reportedly killed in a cult-related crisis at Odoba community, Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue state.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity that the crisis which started at a birthday party by young men from Obu and Odobo communities also led to the razing of some houses in the area.

According to him, trouble started when rival cult boys got into an argument at the party and the ensuing fight led to the death of a young man from the Obu community.

“At that point, the fight got out of control, as youths from Obu suspected that their brother was killed by a rival cult gang from Odoba, mobilized and stormed Odoba where they also killed two young men and set some houses ablaze.”

“Though the Police have mobilized to the scene and taken over the communities and the leaders of both communities are making frantic efforts to check the crisis from escalating there is mounting tension in both sister communities,” he said.

The Chairman of Ogbadibo LGA, Prince Samuel Onuh who confirmed that the crisis was cult-related said after summoning stakeholders meeting it was agreed that all the victims should be buried to ease the mounting tension.

“They have all been buried this night as agreed by traditional rulers and stakeholders in the community to calm the mounting tension and check an escalation of the crisis.

“The Police Area Commander led police personnel to the community to also ensure peace in the area,” the Chairman said.

When contacted the Public Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said she was waiting for details of the crisis.

