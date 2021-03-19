THIS IS FOR YOU! – A rewarding IT career with professional support and networking from BCS

Kindly Share This Story:

Whether you are starting a career in Technology or thinking of making the most of your existing IT qualifications, no matter where you are or wherever you want to go next, you can get there with the support and guidance of British Computing Society (BCS) your professional body.

BCS – The Chartered Institute for IT welcomes you to take up this ‘challenge’ and shape your IT future with Higher Education Qualification in IT (HEQ).

In the fast-moving IT industry, keeping your skills and knowledge up to date is a career long commitment. The BCS flexible HEQ in IT reflects the breadth and diversity of the IT industry giving you what you need to succeed in the professional, legal and technical areas of IT such as Blockchain, Agile, Computer and network technology IT asset management, Artificial intelligence, Information systems, software development, IT service management, Business analysis, Project management, DevOps and more

BCS professional certification is studied at foundation through to expert level through three flexible modules examined at degree level and recognised in more than 200 countries around the world – so you really can go further when you’re BCS certified.

We invite you to learn more about BCS qualifications by joining a free Live webinar on 25 March 2021 delivered by John Higgins, BCS President. An interesting line up of speakers, including Child Prodigy Anne-Marie Imafidon and Richard Amafonye, Chief Information Officer at Wema Bank will be on ground to share about their inspiring IT stories, why professionalism matters and the attributes clients look for while recruiting IT professionals

Book your spot here

