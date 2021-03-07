There is no fire inside Aso Rock — Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Presidency on Sunday debunked the report on social media that the Presidential Villa was gutted by fire on Saturday.

The Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba in Abuja explained that the incident was a mere bush fire that was recorded outside Villa perimeter.

It further said that the bush fire, started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa and was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service

The statement read: “People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.

“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

” The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service.

” No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.

“We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.”

