By Emmanuel Aziken

With many Nigerians taken in by the multiple problems of insecurity, economic challenges, ASUU strike, and such, they apparently did not take note of the invitee-only party held within the walls of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa last weekend.

The party was to celebrate the investiture of the highest civilian award of Niger Republic to two of President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior aides by President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic..

The two senior aides so honoured were the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Amb. Lawal Kazaure and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Household and Domestic Affairs, Sarkin Abba.

The two top presidential aides were among six prominent Nigerians including the governors of Zamfara and Jigawa States, Alhaji Bello Matawalle and Abubakar Badaru respectively. Also honoured with the same awards were two top businessmen, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabi’u, President, BUA Group.

The two businessmen ordinarily are entitled to the privacy of their engagements. We could understand the award given to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to have come from the four vehicles and other support he has extended to the Government of Niger Republic.

Why Governor Abubakar Badaru was so honoured may not be easily discerned for now. But it is no big secret that before his emergence as governor that Alhaji Badaru had made so much money for himself as a businessman.

It is probable that he may also have investments across the border in Niger Republic.

But for what reason that the two top presidential aides were conferred with the highest civilian awards of Niger Republic is not easily discernable.

Your correspondent was initially tempted to believe that they could have been the ones who facilitated the N1.15 billion 10 vehicle donation to Niger Republic.

However, with the denial by the authorities in Niger Republic that they didn’t get the ten vehicles, the controversy over the release of N1.15 billion meant for the purchase of 10 vehicles for our neighbours across the border may have deepened.

But it is instructive that at a time that the nation is facing unprecedented crises across several sectors, that those who ordinarily should be concerned about resolving the ASUU crisis, checking the onslaught of bandits across the country, and bothering about the economy found time to throw this kind of party.

They probably are still ignorant of the several Nigerians held by bandits in uncovered forests across the country and the fact that many of the bandits are also Nigeriens.

Well, we remember that one of the factors that hastened the exit of Boris Johnson out of office as prime minister of Britain was the revelation that he partied at a time that the nation was under a COVID-19 imposed lockdown.

Well, many have said that the crisis in Nigeria is worse than the COVID-19 lockdown with government and businesses under stress as a result of the inefficacies of the present administration.

Well, President Buhari was not personally at the Aso Rock party according to the few snippets of what transpired there. However, the men who run Nigeria in his name were fully in attendance. And two of those so honoured are unarguably, among the main purveyors of presidential power.

The Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, himself a reputed diplomat was at the party and gave an inkling as to the way Buhari runs his foreign policy.

Gambari at the party expressed delight over the existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic, two nations he said share the same interests and cultural affinities that bind them together.

Fuming against the international boundaries supposedly marked by the European colonial powers, he said:

“All these boundaries are very much artificial. The Europeans in Congress of Berlin just took a piece of paper and were drawing lines across places where they have never been; they never intended to be.

“They separated people who should be united and uniting people, perhaps, who should be separated.

“But, in any case, whether by those lines, whether artificial or not, Niger/Nigeria share common boundaries, common interests, common concerns with their families across the borders,” he said.

Gambari has undoubtedly enlightened the eyes of many Nigerians who had in the past expressed surprise why the Buhari administration is more determined to connect Daura to Maradi in Niger Republic by train than to connect Port-Harcourt to Maiduguri or Lagos by the same train.

It explains the controversial proposal to buy 10 vehicles from a foreign country for Niger Republic than purchasing a locally made vehicle built by Innoson Motors.

Indeed, it explains the report that Buhari as military head of state supported a Nigerien diplomat for the position of secretary-general of the defunct Organisation of African Unity, OAU than one Nigerian called Peter Onu that was already acting in that position and had been so recommended to continue by other African leaders.

Now, if Buhari’s aides could be given the top civilian award of Niger, then you can well imagine the honour that the country could roll out for Nigeria’s outgoing president if he leaves office. Bequeathing him with Niger Republic’s presidency either in executive or ceremonial roles may not be an impossibility.

Buhari could then end up as the first African to be leader of two different countries in the modern era.

Now you understand the plot to unite Nigeria and Niger.

