TCN: Power grid to get additional 4,000MW from ongoing projects

..Line substation projects in Abuja, Abia, Kaduna others

…To replace 30MVA with 60MVA transformers

By Chris Ochayi

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has acquired a new office for its Project Implementation Units, PIUs, to enhance the delivery of projects that would add about 4,000 megawatts wheeling capacity to the national grid when they are completed, it’s acting Managing Director, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz has said.

Engr. Abdulaziz, who disclosed this while, speaking to newsmen in Abuja on the PIUs and the ongoing projects being executed, said that it is a specialized unit of TCN that ensures critical transmission line and substation projects are delivered within specification, quality and timeframe.

Engr. Abdulaziz noted that the new office for the PIUs houses four Project Units financed by donor agencies such as the World Bank , WB, Agence Française de Development, AFD, the African Development Bank , AfDB, and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency, JICA.

TCN, he continued has ensured that the offices are conducive for TCN project managers, engineers and support staff in line with international standards.

He added that the project units are already implementing projects that will definitely add to TCN’s 8,100MW grid capacity. He noted that the proper organization of the PIUs is to promote efficiency in line with the goal of the current TCN management.

Noting that management was also making such efforts in the mainstream TCN which had enabled the company successfully transmit successive all-time generation peaks achieved in the power sector the latest being 5,801.60MW.

Explaining further, the General Manager and Coordinator of the PIU office at TCN, Engineer Joseph Ciroma said that presently, there are so many ongoing projects being supervised by the PIUs such as the Abuja Feeding Scheme among others.

The AFD-funded Abuja high voltage transmission feeding scheme is currently ongoing, all the six contracts under the project is effective. The project will bring an additional 330kilovolts (kV) transmission line through Lafia, bringing to three the source of bulk power transmission into Abuja. The new Lafia line is an entirely green field (new) project.

Also, the project will build five new transmission substations in the FCT, comprising two number 330kV substations and three number 132kV substations are all part of the ongoing Abuja Feeding Scheme project being executed simultaneously with the 330kV the transmission line.

The additional bulk power supply into Abuja will ensure reliability and availability of power supply in the Federal Capital Territory.

The World Bank project unit, Ciroma said will address a nationwide transmission upgrade, over 30No power transformers will be affected during the substations upgrade, he noted that 30MVA transformers will be replaced with 60MVA and 100MVA depending on the planned capacity upgrade for the substation.

The 30MVA transformers that would be removed, he said would be installed in areas with lower electricity demand. This will invariably, add to the capacity of the network.

The African Development Project (AfDB) project unit on the other hand, is working on strengthening the 330kV Alaoji (Abia State) to Onitsha (Anambra) transmission line. The line currently evacuates only 400MW of power but after the line is reconductored, its capacity would increase to 1200MW which is three times the current capacity.

AfDB would Also fund a new transmission line from Benin to Delta to increase power evacuation on that line route from 400MW to 1200MW and also another new 1200MW capacity transmission line that would complement the 400MW capacity line running from Kaduna to Kano.

The JICA-funded project unit targets transmission projects in Lagos and Ogun States where TCN will build four 330kV substations, two 132/33kV substations and four 120MW capacity 330kV transmission lines. These lines will also connect the West African Power Pool (WAPP) to enable Nigeria export more power when the projects are completed.

Meanwhile, TCN has recently installed a new 60MVA, 132/33kV power transformer in its Kubwa Substation, Abuja. The new power transformer radiates three feeders, including the Usuma Dam, Dawaki and Deidei feeders. The feeders would make more bulk electricity available for Abuja Disco to take to its consumers in the areas concerned.

