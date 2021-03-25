Taraba Workers To Resume Strike on March 28 Over Minimum Wage 

The Taraba State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, STJPSNC, has informed workers in the state to resume the strike action earlier suspended in October last year.

In a bulletin dated March 25 and signed by the state NLC chairman, Peter Jediel, TUC Chairman, Sule Abasu and Chairman STJPSNC, Dame Buhari, the call for a new strike action is due to the failure of the state government to honor its agreement with the union.

The bulletin in part reads, “Fellow workers, we salute your patience, courage, resilience and doggedness in the struggle for the implementation of the long overdue N30,000 new national minimum wage in the state.