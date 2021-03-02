Tagwaye launches foundation, targets education for orphans, less privileged

Kindly Share This Story:

An Abuja based businessman and comic merchant, Mc Tagwaye has unveiled a non-for-profit organisation called “Tagwaye Foundation.”

The most anticipated launch and fund raising event held at the Banquet hall, Nigeria Air Force Conference Center, Abuja, on February 27, 2021 recorded the presence of notable personalities, representatives from several public and private institutions within Nigeria and from across Africa.

According to the organisers, the foundation was launched on the premise of providing educational opportunities for out-of-school and in school children, skill acquisition for youth, empowerment for widows, orphans and less privileged persons across Nigeria.

The launch and fundraising of the foundation witnessed a panel session made up of keynote speakers and panelists, which include former FCT Minister, Rtd. Gen. Jeremiah Useni; Kasom Dibiaamaka; Habibah Shehu; Jalima Onyekehi; Dr. Ahmed Adamu; Madeleine Winkler; Dr. Henry Dumbiri; Rukayya Iyayi, amongst other notable personalities.

The panelists session recorded articulated and educative discussions with an extensive deliberations on notable topics, cutting across child education “What must be done”; restructuring education in rural areas and cost of illiteracy on Nigeria among other things.

After the discussants session, a proper unveiling of the foundation’s logo was launched amidst fire works and eulogies for the initiative.

While making his official address at the event, MC Tagwaye popularly known as ‘Mr President’ passionately buttressed on the need to support and lift Nigerians from poverty especially the orphans, less privileged persons and widows.

In his words ” For me to get better, I have to make other people better themselves.

It is easy to manipulate an Illiterate because Education makes you reason while Illiteracy gives you reasons without reasoning.”

Also speaking with guests and invitees at the event, they commended the founder, Tagwaye Foundation for coming up with such a potentially impactful initiative, targeted at building bridges for underprivileged persons, providing hope to the hopeless and suggesting sustainable pathways for the resuscitation of child related sectors in Nigeria.

