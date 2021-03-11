Secondus, NWC stay on till elective convention- PDP BoT

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Wabara, Ikimi, Mantu label talks of 2023 Presidential zoning, premature

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, Thursday, pledged its loyalty to the party’s National Working Committee NWC, led by Prince Uche Secondus.

This is as the BoT promised to continue to work in harmony with the NWC till the December 2021 national elective convention when new leaders are expected to emerge.

Addressing a press conference at the end of their meeting yesterday, secretary of the BoT and former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara said the board will work hand-in-hand with other organs of the party to ensure victory for the PDP in future elections

“The Board of Trustees will ensure that a fluent and uninterrupted operation of all the organs of the party particularly the National Working Committee remains in place leading up to a successful convention in December 2021.

“The Board of Trustees will also ensure that very harmonious relations exist between the organs of the party and in this regard a detailed meeting between the BoT and the National Working Committee NWC is being planned to be held soon,” he stated.

Wabara further told newsmen that the meeting was necessary “at this time of heightened political and economic tension in the country, to ensure stability of all the organs of our party and to place them on alert and in sharp focus as we prepare to take over national political power once again for the best over all interest of our nation.”

The BoT, he said, remain fully committed “not to allow any mischievous trends or strain to clog the working relationship between all members, particularly at the top management level of the party.

“With a determination to do all that is necessary to ensure that we fulfill the overwhelming desire of the vast majority of the people of Nigeria that the PDP regains national power in 2023, the board is unequivocally committed to ensuring that normalcy and peace prevails through all the organs of the party to permit the development and implementation of well structured plans.

On the contentious issue of zoning, particularly the 2023 Residential ticket, Wabara pleaded for little patience, saying it is rather premature to discuss the subject.

He said: “This party is not owned by any person so by the time we resolve all the issues in the party, we shall come up with a zoning formula. As you know, if you go through the constitution, you will realise that PDP is a party of zoning.

“But when it comes to political exigencies, you will realise that anything can happen. That is why we can amend our constitution at will to win an election.

“I cannot place my finger on this zoning thing. I don’t have the authority. The relevant organs of the party will come up with their position when the time comes.”

On his part, former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu noted that as a party affair, zoning would be dealt with appropriately at that level

Adding his voice to the discourse, chairman, PDP Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi said, “It is still too early for the PDP at this point in time to declare its position (on zoning).

“You know very well that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has done five years now. Politics as far as Nigeria is concerned is between APC and the PDP. PDP has to very careful in dealing with this issue. We will take it step by step.”

On the lingering crisis in its South-West zonal chapter, Wabara noted that peace would return in no distant time.

“The South-West issue will definitely be taken care of and the Saraki Reconciliation and Strategy Committee is at work because we do not want to disappoint the people this time around,” he added.

