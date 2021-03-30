Secession: Nigeria’s unity is paramount to traditional rulers — Sultan

Kindly Share This Story:

..Says royal fathers‘ll be neutral for peace, stability of Nigeria

By Bashir Bello

The Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, NCTRN, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday said the unity of Nigeria was paramount to the royal fathers.

According to him, the nation’s monarchs would be neutral to ensure peace, unity and stability of the country.

He spoke in his opening remarks at the 12th general assembly of the council held in Kano.

The 12th general assembly has the themes as “Imperative of Unity, Peace and Development: The Role of Traditional Rulers” and “COVID-19: The Role of Traditional Rulers for a Successful Vaccination and Prevention.”

Abubakar said the unity of the country was very paramount hence the need to call on all participants to continue to work for the togetherness of the nation.

According to him, “We want to assure all political leaders of our neutrality in whatever we do because we care for this country and our people. We will continue to help to stabilize this nation.

“Let the political leaders have confidence in this institution because we are here to support and help them and this country will continue to grow stronger and stronger and united.”

On COVID-19, the Sultan called on Nigerians to beware that COVID-19 ”is real and keep observing COVID-19 protocols as laid down by the authorities and accept the vaccination as a means through which the country will bring an end to the pandemic.”

Declaring the event open, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, commended the council for selecting the state to host this year’s general assembly at a time when peaceful coexistence, unity of this country and elimination of coronavirus were paramount.

He said: “This assembly has come at a time when our country particularly the northern region is being faced with enormous security challenges in spite of the measures in place by the government at various levels to check the menace and trend at which the crime is committed.

“This therefore, informs the need for the royal fathers here present to focus much attention on scouting the remedies for this serious menace. Kano State is somehow spared from the menace of insecurity and the relative peace being enjoyed is not by accident but the commitment of my administration to nip in the bud any anticipated criminality.”

