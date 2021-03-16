SARS probe: Ex-DSP files case against police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units, sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday accepted in evidence documents presented by Mamman Danladi to substantiate his testimony on the alleged extrajudicial killing of Mr Kennedy Yusuf.

Mamman Danladi, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police made this presentation at the resumed hearing of his petition, in a matter of alleged cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of his nephew, Kennedy Yusuf, which led to his death in the custody of the Police at a Jikwoyi Station, Karu division.

Dr Garba Tetengi SAN, who stood in for the Chairman admitted the documents as evidence and marked them exhibit “E” to “I”. The documents admitted before the panel are; Petition to Commissioner of Police dated 25th July 2007; Daily Trust publication of 22nd March 2007; Petitions to the Inspector General of Police and to the National Human Rights Commission dated 27th January 2007 and 27th October 2020 respectively.

Statements of a father to the deceased (Kennedy Yusuf) and statement of Felix Dabo and Peter Orji who were eyewitnesses to the ordeal, (Kennedy Yusuf) suffered were also admitted. The Petitioner while submitting the documents prayed before the panel that “these documents will help to determine substantial justice for my nephew”

Dr Garba Tetengi SAN who presided over the panel received the documents.

Kenneth Egbuchua, Counsel to the Police respondents, pleaded for an adjourned date in view of the new evidence presented.

Recall that at the first hearing of the petition, Mamman Danladi narrated how his nephew was arrested by policemen of the Jikwoyi Police Station on allegation of the theft of two bags of cement.

Continuing his narration, Mamman alleged that Kennedy was tortured till he lost consciousness and the police took him to a clinic and dumped him there. He further alleged that it was Felix Dabo and Peter Orji who informed Kennedy’s father of how police tortured his son to coma and left him unattended at the POGBA clinic.

On the 12th January 2007, the father Danladi Yusuf came down to Jikwoyi from Kwoi in Jaba local government area and went straight to the hospital and made a deposit of N3,000, however before anything could be done Kennedy died.

The matter has been adjourned to 15th April 2021 for the police to put up their defence.

Vanguard News Nigeria

