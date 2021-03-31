Kindly Share This Story:

Roll your way into billions? Yes! Courtesy of Dice Ng. Who are they? Dice Ng is a gaming company that launched on the 31st of March 2021. Dice Ng is an online gaming social platform, where people place stakes to throw the dice and whoever has the highest score wins the stakes.

Dice Ng isn’t focused on sports alone, it’s patterned after the usual dice game, so those who aren’t sport inclined can throw the dice too! Ladies, did you read that? Finally, a gaming platform with you in mind!

You can trust Dice Ng because there’s a leaderboard for you to see amount won, who the winner is, and who has the highest stake. And you have an opportunity to cash out immediately. Either through pay stack, flutter wave or any other bank, you love and trust!

Dice Ng has just raised the bar up for the gaming industry with their transparency, generosity and let’s not leave out the fun part of the game!

Ready to roll your way into billions?

