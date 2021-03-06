Roadside sellers hawking petrol in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Roadside sellers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, are still in business hawking products in some part of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The long queue at filling stations was gradually disappearing after eight days of panic buying occasioned by rumour of petrol price increase.

The roadside sellers were seen hawking the product between Wuse, Gwarimpa, Wuye and Kubwa expressway with some buyers still patronising them.

NAN reports that the price ranged between N280 and N300 per litre.

One of the roadside seller, Mr Umar Hassan, said he was happy by the scarcity experienced within the week because it afforded him an opportunity to make brisk business.

He said though the long queue was reducing, some fueling stations were yet to sell while some motorists who did not have patience still patronised them.

“A lot of people are not patient to wait on the long queue so they would rather patronise us.”

Hassan said what they sell was not adulterated, adding that he got his product from a trusted source.

Another seller, Ibrahim Mubarak, said he was engaged in the roadside business to make ends meet as an unemployed youth.

A buyer, Mr Eze Nwachukwu, said that he patronises the roadside because there were still queues at the petrol station, adding that his business would not allow him to join the long queue.

He urged the government to normalise the constant friction in the oil industry.

Nwachukwu also said that some filling stations were not selling at approved rate, calling on the authorities to solve the problem.

Mrs Angela Uba, who was on the queue waiting to buy fuel, said that she would rather buy from the fueling station than buy from roadside.

“I had an ugly experience last week after buying bad fuel from black marketers, I had to change my fuel pump.

“The queue has gone down. I believe everything will go back to normal from next week,” Uba said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

