Reps urge ministry to complete abandoned youth centre project in Lagos

…demand restoration of power in Kaduna

House of Representatives Tuesday urged the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to make provision in the 2022 Budget estimate for the completion of the abandoned Youth Centre Project at Ajara – Torikoh, Badagry Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

It also urged the Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JEDC to immediately reconnect the feeders and restore electricity supply to Communities in Lere local government of Kaduna State.

The resolutions followed two separate motions considered at the plenary.

In the motion brought by Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, the House noted that the Ajara-Torikoh, Badagry Youth Centre Project was started as an entrepreneurial and skill development programme for young aspiring entrepreneurs with leadership mind-set.

It also noted the efforts being made by the present government to address the issue of abandoned projects across the country but dismayed that the Ajara–Torikoh, Badagry Youth Centre Project has remained abandoned since 2012, despite the amount appropriated for its construction in 2011/2012.

The House expressed concern that the abandonment of Badagry Youth Centre Project by successive governments poses serious threats to security and engenders cybercrime, social vices and crime in Badagry axis as a result of many unemployed youths who would have been engaged in the Centre.

“The House is also concerned that the large hectares of land released by the host community for the Project are being encroached into by illegal and unauthorized occupants as a result of the abandonment of the project”, the motion stated.

The House while adopting the motion mandated the Committee on Youth Development to ensure compliance.

Similarly, the House also observed the lingering cross-border power supply/revenue remittance dispute between Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) and Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) to the energy supplied by JEDC to Lere Local Government Area, within the administrative jurisdiction of KEDCO, has led to the disconnection of supply to about 28 communities by JEDC for more than 6 months.

It said that Lere Local Government Area comprising 11 wards namely; Abadawa Garu, Yarkasuwa, Lazuru, Ramin Kura, Gure/Kahugu, Lere, Sabon Birni, Dan Alhaji, Kayarda and Saminaka – the administrative capital and commercial hub of the area, with many towns and villages connected to the National Grid.

The reason for the power cut, according to the House was the failure of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company

(KEDCO) to remit unsettled funds to the tune of about N2, 800, 000, 000.00 (Two Billion, Eight Hundred

Million Naira) Only to Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), being the outstanding cost of energy supplied particularly to Saminaka and environs in Lere Local Government Area over some time.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committee on Power to interface with the Managements of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) and Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) to ascertain the reasons for the power cut to the consumers in Lere local government from the National Grid without any notice.

