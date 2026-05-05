Afenifere demands decisive crackdown on terrorism, urges overhaul of NYSC

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By Adeola Badru

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has raised concern over the rising wave of kidnapping and terrorist attacks across Yorubaland and other parts of Nigeria, warning that the situation has reached alarming proportions.

The position of the organisation was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, who lamented that incidents of terror, including kidnappings, are now occurring almost daily in different parts of the country.

“Before now, reports of incidents of this nature used to be from other climes. But these days, the horrendous incidents are also occurring in Yorubaland of Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara and parts of Kogi.“

“We are deeply concerned about this just as we are uncomfortable with the sacking of communities, kidnapping, killing, livestock rustling, arson and maiming of people in some other parts of the country particularly in Plateau, Benue, Niger, Nassarawa, Katsina, Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory; to mention a few.”

Ajayi noted that Afenifere had, for several years, consistently drawn attention to what began as emerging banditry but has now evolved into full-scale terrorism, characterised by the displacement of entire communities and direct assaults on military formations and police stations.

He added that the organisation is deeply troubled by a series of recent incidents, including the kidnapping of a trader in Jinarere, Ibadan; the abduction of two staff members of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) along the Ibadan–Ijebu-Ode Road; attacks on families in Ondo and Ekiti States; the killing of farmers in Tede and Ago-Are; the killing of military policemen in Tenibo/Kenanji in Kwara State; and the forced abandonment of palaces by some traditional rulers in Kwara State due to persistent bandit attacks. He also cited raids on orphanages, churches, mosques, markets and private homes in several states.

In view of the increasing abduction of youth corps members and graduates travelling to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps, Ajayi called on the Federal Government, through the NYSC, to allow participants undertake their one-year national service within their states of origin or residence, rather than being deployed to distant and unfamiliar locations.

Among those affected are Sodiq Ogunlana, a graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), who was shot and abducted while travelling to the orientation camp in Ede, Osun State; Lateefah, a graduate of Kwara Polytechnic, who was abducted on her way to the NYSC camp in Taraba State; and Gift David Samiya, who was abducted along the Akwanga–Jos Road while heading to camp.

“Afenifere first made this call as far back as 2021 when some youth corpers were attacked by bandits. Recent happenings impel us to reiterate our earlier call in this respect. No Nigerian or anybody else deserve to be kidnapped or killed extra-judicially.“

“Youth corpers deserve special treatment because of their peculiar nature. For this reason, if the scheme could not be suspended, a modification should be brought to it in such a way that participants would be mobilised to serve in their respective states or states of residence rather than having to be posted to states far away from the areas they are familiar with.”

On strategies to curb the growing menace, the Afenifere spokesman emphasised the need to prioritise non-kinetic approaches alongside existing security measures.

He observed that many of the attacks on communities are carried out by armed groups moving in convoys on motorcycles, adding that the apparent inability of security forces to intercept such movements raises serious concerns.

“A convoy of armed youths on motorbikes ought to attract attention of security agencies at any level and in any clime. Reports have it that those who attacked communities in Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Borno, Plateau and Benue states usually rode on motorbikes.“

“They cover their faces and carry arms. It is difficult to believe that such convoys would escape the surveillance radar of security agencies.“

“For such groups to be able to get to their targets and carry out their dastardly acts successfully tends to suggest that there is complicity at the highest level including among some powerful people in the communities.“

Afenifere also called for closer scrutiny of mining activities, particularly illegal mining, noting indications that such operators often move into communities shortly after residents have been attacked, displaced or forced into captivity.

The organisation further referenced unconfirmed reports alleging that aircraft have been seen supplying arms and food to bandits in remote locations, stressing that such operations would require authorisation, as aircraft cannot operate within Nigerian airspace without clearance from relevant authorities.

To address the crisis, Afenifere stated that governors in the South-West should urgently recruit more personnel into the Amotekun security outfit and ensure that they are properly motivated and equipped to function effectively.

It stressed that available intelligence must be put to more productive use, with timely action taken to prevent attacks.

The organisation also called for the immediate take-off of state police to strengthen decentralised security responses.

Furthermore, Afenifere urged the government to beam a searchlight on illegal mining activities and those behind them, insisting that perpetrators and sponsors must be identified and brought to justice.

It maintained that security agencies should apprehend and prosecute all individuals named as masterminds of banditry, regardless of their status or position in society.

The group added that convoys of armed motorcyclists should be promptly challenged by security operatives, while the practice of granting amnesty to so-called repentant bandits should be discontinued.

It reiterated its call for youth corps members to be allowed to serve within their states of origin or residence as a necessary step to safeguard their lives.