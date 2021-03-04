Reps to investigate abandoned projects in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives has vowed to track all abandoned projects in the country to ensure their completion.

Rep. Makki Abubakar, Chairman of the house ad hoc committee on abandoned projects said this in Abuja on Thursday.

‘The committee was set-up to investigate executed, funded and repeated capital projects in the Appropriation Act,” he said.

He said that there were many abandoned projects in the annual budgets scattered across the country.

Abubakar said that the committee would engage the services of consultants to help in tracking and aggregating all abandoned projects in the country.

Rep. Francis Ottah Agbo (PDP-Benue) a member of the committee observed that there were many duplicated projects in the country.

According to him, the sad aspect of the whole issue is that the reports from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are different from what is on the ground.

He said that the committee will ensure that such projects were identified and completed through parliamentary interventions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

