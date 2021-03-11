Reps’ C’mte gives EFCC nod to dispose seized properties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Abandoned Properties has given its nod for the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to sell seized properties.

Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Rep Ademorin Kuye at the ongoing investigative hearing on sales of abandoned properties gave the approval.

The committee reasoned that the properties would be losing their value of not put into good use.

He recalled the Federal Government decision to dispose of the properties and help to fund the 2021 budget from the proceeds.

Kuye however warned EFCC against selling properties that were still under prosecution, saying that due diligence must be done on them.

He queried the conditional right and purpose of transferring some assets to the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF.

Dissatisfied with the documents tabled before it by the Acting Director of Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Management of EFCC, Mr Aliyu Yusuf, the Committee regretted that the AGF turned down its invitation.

The committee further disclosed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Adamu Bello has also been summoned to answer questions on relevant issues.

It gave the antigraft agency one week as against three weeks requested by Yusuf to make available all supporting documents on the seizures.

Vanguard News Nigeria

