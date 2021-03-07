‘Proper implementation of PTSD’ll help Nigeria end security woes’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

The Federal Government has been urged to pay more attention to recognizing and healing the population of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a serious psychological disability that has formed the foundation of the problem of insecurity in the country in order to make real democratic dividends get to the majority of Nigerians.

The U.S. based not for profit organization, Equal Rights for People With Disabilities International Incorporation in a widely publicised statement from Houston Texas, United States of America gave the advice and appealed to the government to do the right things for better results across the country.

The statement which was signed by the President of the group, Chief Eric Ndubueze Ufom pointed out that, “since the current democratic governance commenced in Nigeria, there have been deliberate attempts by all political leaders to make a difference in the lives of the people they lead

“Every year, billions and trillions of naira are being budgeted for projects that were designed to transform the lives of the people by the government at all levels with little or no impact to show after many years of budget cycles.

“Unfortunately, what successive administrations have failed to do until they completed their terms in office has been to pay due attention to recognizing the problems of post-traumatic stress disorder which has ravaged the country due to many years of the human-induced tragedy that has continued to affect Nigerians.

“Government always looks up without looking down to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which is the actual underlying problems that course Nigeria’s massive insecurity, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other serious problems.”

“Per our direct experience working with the past administrations, to start helping victims of PTSD stabilize and be productive citizens, The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has come to inherit the problems which have snowballed into insecurity, kidnapping, rape, herders and farmers clash and armed banditry across the country.

“We can see how the government is wasting scarce funds and precious time to brainstorm on how to end the menace, while other developmental projects and the newly established National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, which was established to help the Government in addressing those endemic, serious, complex problems are suffering neglect.

“Recently, some governors were even suggesting that herders should be permitted to bear arms while another suggested that mercenaries be paid to come and help the country to fight the bandits that are causing problems for the country.

“Meanwhile, the main solution has been abandoned in all levels of governance in the country.

“Over 90% of all members of the insurgency, Terrorism, bandits, kidnappers and others were victims of childhood traumas, who suffers from one of its serious, complex late mysterious and debilitating late effects, called, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which government, knowingly refused to recognize and address.”

“Those who suffer from Post-traumatic stress increase daily in Nigeria, due to all the endless problems that they are facing in their daily lives.

“When vulnerable victims of trauma, who suffers from is late PTSD effect are abandoned, they become ready recruitment tools in the hands of sponsors of insurgency, terrorism and banditry.

“And if this continues for a very long time, it can lead a country to become a failed State.

“It took us over 20 years to successfully advocate and negotiate with the Federal Government of Nigeria, to sign into law, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, for use in protecting and promoting the rights, equality and dignity of Nigerians with Disabilities, including victims of PTSD.”

“We appreciate the current government for historically, signing the Nigerians with disabilities Act and establishment of its independent National Commission for Persons with Disabilities

“But we want to appeal to the government to monitor the implementation of all articles of the historic new disability law that established the Commission, as enacted and passed into law, by the National Assembly, under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which Nigeria signed and ratified on March 30, 2007, and September 24, 2010, respectively, so Nigeria can reap the full benefits of having a Commission like that as it obtains in many countries around the world.

“On October 7, 1960, the Federal Republic of Nigeria joined the United Nations and is obligated to fully abide by the UN Charter and its Treaty agreements, signed and ratified by Nigeria on the same day.”

The Nigerians with Disabilities Act (NDA), clearly, directly, EMPOWERED only the General Council members on, PART VII — ESTABLISHMENT OF THE NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES; Section 37 that, “Council Shall have Power to;

(a) “Manage and superintend over the affairs of the Commission;

(b) “Make Rules and Regulations for the Effective Running of the Commission.”

PART VIII — APPOINTMENT AND DUTIES OF THE EXECUTIVE SECRETARY AND OTHER STAFF; Section 40(1) “There Shall be an Executive Secretary for the Commission who shall; (c); “be responsible to the Council for the Execution of the Policies and administration of the daily Affairs of the Commission.”

“The role of the National Assembly in the domestication of treaties in Nigeria is not only primary but also exclusive. Thus, section 12 (1) of the 1999 Constitution provides that ‘no treaty between the Federation and any other country shall have the force of law [in Nigeria] except to the extent to which any such treaty has been enacted into law by the National Assembly.’ This section makes it very clear that the National Assembly is the only legitimate organ of government that is responsible for implementing treaties in Nigeria.

The logic behind this provision is not far-fetched: the National Assembly is the only entity empowered by the Constitution to make laws on behalf of the Federal Government. Of course, it would amount to usurpation of the legislative powers of the National Assembly if a treaty that is made by the executive is allowed to have the force of law in Nigeria without the intervention of the National Assembly.

Thus, it was once observed that ‘law-making power is given to the Legislature, not to the Executive. Accordingly, the signing of a treaty by the Executive cannot promulgate the law.” Said BARR. OKEKE & ANUSHIEM, LL.B, BL, LL.M

“If the Nigerians with Disabilities Act (NDA) sections 37 and 40(c); and its independent Commission are not properly implemented, by the Hon. Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa And his General Council members, as the National Assembly enacted and passed into law, under the mandates set by the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the UN Charter, this present government might eventually finish its cycle like the previous 16 years PDP Governments, without finding solutions to Nigeria’s ongoing insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, etc…, and the next administration might inherit a worse polity from the current government,” the body warns.

