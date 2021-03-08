Presidency describes reported Aso Villa fire incident as fake news

Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidency has described as fake news the reported fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, dismissed the report, saying there was no fire breakout inside the Presidential Villa.

He, however, stated that on March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, ”precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.”

The presidential aide revealed that the incident recorded no casualties in terms of human life or property.

According to him, the cause of the incident is being investigated by the Federal Fire Service.

The statement read in part: “People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.

“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

“The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette.

“The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service.

“No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.

“We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.”



