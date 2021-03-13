Police nab three railway cable vandals in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police command have apprehended three workers of Railway Corporation for vandalizing the railway cables in Kajola area of Ifo local government area of the state.

The suspects; who were arrested on the 11th of March 2021, according to a statement by the command Public Relations Officer are Frank Obi (26), Eze Ogbonna (42) and James Ejor (27).

The statement added that the suspects were arrested following a report by the supervisor of Kwochason Global Gas company working on new railway construction in Kajola that five persons were caught while cutting cables at the railway line by the company security guard.

Oyeyemi noted that the supervisor stated that the suspects overpowered the security guard and ran away.

He said, “upon the report, the DPO Ifo division CSP Adeniyi Adekunle detailed his detectives to fish out the hoodlums.

He added that intelligence investigation led the policemen to their hideout where the three suspects were arrested while two others escaped.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are all working in the same company.

According to Oyeyemi, items recovered from the suspects included a shaw blade and a bunch of cables cut from the rail.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

He also directed that the arrested suspects must be diligently prosecuted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

