By Emem Idio

OPERATIVES of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested two suspects in possession of twenty three (23) stolen android mobile phones.

According to the Spokesman of the Command, SP SP Asinim Butswat in a statement in Yenagoa on Tuesday said the suspects were intercepted while conveying the phones to Kano State.

Butswat said: “The suspects Yusuf Abubakar ‘m’ 51years and Lawali Aliyu ‘m’ 40 years were arrested by SWAT Operatives, at Akenfa, Yenagoa on 14 March, 2021, at about 1400 hours, while conveying the phones to Kano State, in a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No. DUT 37 ZB.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Mike Okoli fsi, calls on members of the public whose phones were stolen recently, to contact the Police Command for possible identification and recovery.

“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to unravel the source of the stolen android phones.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

