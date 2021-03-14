Police arrest suspected cultists, one chance robbers in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Police Command has arrested five (5) suspects for cultism and one chance robbery along Gwagwa and Lugbe axis, Airport road.

Amongst the suspects are: one Peter Ajari 24years, Gideon John 28years and Emmanuel Agwu 26years arrested by Police Operatives from Gwagwa Division during routine patrol on Friday 12th March,2021.

The suspects confessed to being members of Aro Baga confraternity terrorizing Gwagwa axis.

Exhibits recovered are: one locally made revolver pistol and two (2) unexpended catridges.

In another development, Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-One Chance unit on Tuesday 9th March 2021 arrested one Blessing Nuhu 24years and Ifeoma Nnamuchi 31years, the leader of the 4-man ‘one chance’ syndicate operating along Lugbe-Galadinmawa axis.

It would be recalled that two members of the syndicate one Charity Timothy 23years and Sunday Godwin 23years were arrested on Monday 1st March, 2021. The suspects confessed to terrorizing residents along that axis.

Exhibits recovered are: one (1) red colour Volkswagen reg no. BWR 903 HE and one (1) mobile phone.

A statement by FCT Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam said, “All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352.”

