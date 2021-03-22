Police arrest fake DSS officer in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

POLICE in the Delta State Command, have arrested one Mr Emmanuel Oludare for allegedly impersonating as a Department of State Security, DSS, officer.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement, said one Mr. Larry Opori had reported that Oludare, during a chat with his brother, one Ebiwori Opori ‘m’ who is currently in prison custody Sokoto via facebook, introduced himself as a DSS officer.

The statement disclosed that the said Oludare had told Ebiwori Opori that he could secure his release from prison with the sum of N720, 000 “which was transferred into his Access bank account No. 1425728133.”

Larry Opori, according to the statement, further stated that since then, Oludare refused to pick his call.

“The divisional police officer mobilized men immediately to track down the said suspect, the suspect Jame Emmanuel Oludare ‘m’ was arrested. Investigation is ongoing”, the statement said.

In another development, the Police in the command has arrested three persons for dealing in the sales of hard drugs at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said the trio were arrested with prohibited drugs in large quantities, listing them to include Tramadol, Rohypnol, Sioinol, Diazepam. He said investigation was ongoing to arrest their accomplices.

Vanguard News Nigeria

