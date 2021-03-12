Over 1000 political thugs, PWDs, get N15, 000 monthly stipends in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

BY NDAHI MARAMA

Borno State Government says it has enrolled over 1,000 People With Disabilities, PWDs and Political Thugs a.k.a ECOMOG on a monthly stipend of N15, 000 each to cushion the economic hardship and eliminate streets begging within Maiduguri and Jere Metropolis.

The amount said to have been promptly paid in batches in the last six months to 511 cripples, 264 deaf-mute and 137 blind people, in addition to N684 million soft loans granted traders to improve their businesses and means of livelihood.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Sport and Youths Development, Saina Buba, disclosed this yesterday during a briefing to intimate the general public on the efforts of the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum towards uplifting the plight of vulnerable groups in the society and to debunk rumours that PWDs have been neglected.

His words: “Recall that when this government came on board, precisely in May 2019, governor Zulum banned Political Thugs (ECOMOG) and streets begging amongst PWDs, thus, government made approval immediately through this ministry, and we swung into action with the enrollment of PWDs and other vulnerable groups into monthly stipends amounting to millions of naira.

“This payment of stipends which is always prompt are been done in batches; already 511 cripples, 264 deaf and 137 blind people are benefitting from this gesture.

“Initially, we were paying each of them N30,000 monthly, before it was reviewed to N15,000. As time goes on, we will increase the number of beneficiaries.

“ This is in addition to N684 million soft loans expended to traders improve their businesses and means of livelihood

“It is disheartening therefore when I heard that some group of PWDs were agitating in some media houses that the ministry is not paying monthly stipends for PWDs”.

He also said that since coming on board, the ministry has rejuvenated all sporting activities, including the repositioning of the Elkanemi Warriors football club and settlement of backlog payments owed hoteliers/accommodations arrears used by players within and outside the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

