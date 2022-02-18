.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following the outright ban on Political Thuggery a.k.a ECOMOG in Borno state, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday distributed N100 million to 152 repentant political thugs after graduating from a month entrepreneurship training in Maiduguri.

The thugs mostly youths drawn from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC and Jere, were trained in carpentry and animal production/fattening. 16 of them were empowered with N2 million each, while the other 136 received N500,000 each.

Flagging of the distribution at Ramat Polytechnic Conference Hall, Zulum also announced that Government will sponsor each children of all repentant thugs at Primary, Secondary or tertiary level.

He told the gathering that the monies disbursed is payable in the next two years, with a weaver of 50%.

“You are aware that this present administration has since banned activities of political thugs, popularly known as ECOMOG across the state to ensure sanity and reduce the increasing cases of begging from politicians.

“Government through its youth empowerment initiatives has approved the disbursement of N100 million to 152 repentant political thugs after graduating from a month entrepreneurship training.

“This is because, the present administration is strongly against existence of Thuggery amongst our youths.

Those of you who benefitted from the entrepreneurship training from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC and Jere would also be assisted from time to time. 16 of you will be empowered with N2 million each, while the other 136 are to receive N500,000 each.

“Government will also sponsor each of your children at Primary, Secondary or tertiary level to reduce the burden on your respective families. To this end, Government will not hesitate to arrest or deal with anyone of you found harassing politicians at their various residences or at public function begging for arms.” Zulum stated.

Commissioner of Youth and Sport, whose ministry was responsible for the training, Hon Saina Buba thanked Governor Zulum for fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises towards eradicating youth restiveness, political thuggery and empowerment across the state.

Buba also said, apart from trainings and retraining of youths and women programmes and empowerment, his Ministry has been disbursing over N72 million each month in the past two years as social intervention programme to vulnerable groups in the state.

He added that, about 400 women groups would be trained and empowered economically next week by the State Government.

On the skills acquired after the training, Director Enterprenuership Programme of Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri, Dr Mohammed Mustapha, said, the month intensive training, will give the beneficiaries the opportunity to change their live styles and become economically self reliant.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Babagana Maidugu and Tjjani Aja Bre expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for the gesture, and promised to desist from thuggery and other related political violence in the state.