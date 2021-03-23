Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it is yet to adopt a position on zoning ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections.

The party also noted that it has not taken any decision on any of the recommendations proposed by the Senator Bala Mohammed-led PDP Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

Vanguard recalls that the committee recently submitted its report, recommending the Presidential slot to be thrown open to all six geo-political zones in the country.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the party, Tuesday, the PDP pledged to carry Nigerians along in its quest to return to power in 2023.

“Our party notes that such unprecedented public interest and confidence in the PDP is responsible for the widespread discussions and enquiries on the recommendations of the committee on the review of the 2019 elections.

“The PDP notes that the recommendations will be subjected to its democratic process by relevant organs of the party and consultation across all national interests.

“While our party appreciates the enthusiasm by Nigerians on our nomination processes, the PDP assures that its decision on zoning will be the product of wide consultation, discussions and consensus building, taking into consideration the aggregate aspiration and hope of the generality of the Nigerian people.

“Our party has however noted the disposition and line of discussion from various political interests across the six geo-political zones of our country in this regard, and at the appropriate time, the collective understanding of Nigerians will prevail,” the statement read.

