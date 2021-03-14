Oriental Energy supports education in A’Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Oriental Energy Resources Limited, a leading indigenous oil exploration and production company in Nigeria, has donated a state-of-the-art Science Laboratory Complex to Community Grammar School, Ebughu in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The commissioning and handover ceremony, which took place on Thursday, March 11,2021 in Ebughu, was a demonstration of Oriental Energy’s commitment to education and human capital development in Akwa Ibom State. Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Mr. Ignatius Ifelayo said the complex is evidence of the company’s long-term dedication to human capital development in the state.

According to Ifelayo: “It is now very clear that most jobs of the future will require a basic understanding of mathematics and science. At the same time, recent developments around the world point to the fact that scientific and technological innovations are becoming increasingly important in the 21st century. Therefore, in preparing our children for the future, we need to provide them with a conducive learning environment, where they can lay a good foundation, especially through the study of biology, chemistry, and physics. This is the main reason why we embarked on the science laboratory project at Community Grammar School, Ebughu, Mbo LGA, Akwa Ibom State”.

“It is our hope that the judicious use of the laboratory complex for teaching and learning will lead to better academic outcomes for students registered for examinations in the core science subjects of biology, chemistry and physics.” the Managing Director added.

The complex donated by Oriental Energy consists of Biology, Chemistry and Physics laboratories including teachers’ offices, toilet facilities and fittings, gas cylinders, and fire extinguishers; laboratory furniture including stools for students, teachers’ desks and chairs, white boards, shelves and storage facilities for reagents and chemicals. Other items donated include WAEC-standard equipment together with different types of reagents/chemicals for Biology, Chemistry and Physics practicals. Electricity supply within the laboratory building complex has been made possible by a Solar power system and inverter, which also pumps water from the borehole to the overhead tanks and solar water heating system.

Present at the event were the Paramount Ruler of Mbo, His Royal Majesty, Ogwong Okon Asukwo, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development, Dr John James Etim , represented by Mrs Ofoinime Sanky, Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet,represented by the Permanent Secretary , Mrs Helen Ante, the Chairman, Mbo Local Government Area , Mr Asuquo Eyo and Principal of the Community Grammar School, Mr. Ime Akpabio

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet commended Oriental Energy Resources for embarking on the science laboratory project: “Oriental Energy Resources partnering with the State Government to promote education should be a challenge to other multinational companies, NGOs and individuals to join hands and build up the sector’’.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development, Dr John James Etim in his remark lauded the company “for being a good corporate citizen by keeping to its Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) in providing people-oriented projects in the State”.

“Oriental Energy has shown adequate goodwill to the people of its Host Communities in Mbo and Akwa Ibom State at large “, he added.

The Chairman, Mbo Local Government Area, Mr Asuquo Eyo said Oriental Energy is the only company that has done so much for the people of Mbo.

The completion and handover of the Science Laboratory Complex follows a recent conclusion and payment of Oriental Energy 2020/2021 University Scholarship awards to 250 students from Akwa Ibom State, with 57% of the awardees from various communities in Mbo LGA. In addition, Oriental Energy is currently renovating the school buildings and will supply furniture as well as provide modern toilet facilities at Community Primary School Ibuot Utan in Effiat community, Mbo LGA. The philosophy behind the company’s social investments is to create positive footprints through projects, programmes and other initiatives that improve the quality of lives of the people in its area of operation.

Oriental Energy Resources Limited is an indigenous oil exploration and production company founded in 1990 by Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi, OFR. It operates two marginal fields in offshore Akwa Ibom, Ebok (OML 67) and Okwok (OML 67), as well as one oil mining lease OML 115.

