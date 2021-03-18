Oredo council boss flag-off covid-19 vaccination exercise

Kindly Share This Story:

The Acting Chairman of Oredo local government area of Edo State Dr. Igbinigie Osaheni, yesterday flag-off the COVID-19 vaccination introduction with a view to fighting the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic cross the council area.

In his address before taking his vaccination, the Head of the Local Government Administration (HOLGA)/ Acting Chairman of the Local government council, Dr. Igbinigie Osaheni, described the exercise as apt, saying that it will ensure that all frontliners (Health Workers), paramilitary as well as traditional leaders are immunized against the pandemic as a way of eliminating the disease.

He noted that the first phase of the exercise which commenced yesterday captured the health workers, paramilitary and the traditional leaders at the grass roots with a view to protecting them against untimely death.

The Acting council boss therefore lauded the state government’s commitment towards the prosecution of goals of health related issues, declaring that his council was resolutely committed to towards the execution of the program in the area.

He further assured of the council’s determination towards providing the needed resources that would ensure the success of the program where people would be saved from the coronavirus pandemic and other preventable disability or untimely death amongst the people.

While noting that the exercise was different from previous ones, as it focused on health workers, paramilitary and community leaders, the council boss stated that the exercise which did not involved house to house outreach as it was facility based and temporary fixed post.

READ ALSO:

He used the opportunity to commend the Federal government, WHO, NPHCDA, UNICEF Rotary International as well as other partners bodies for their assistance towards the success of the program.

The Head, Primary Health Care, Dr. Harrison Obasogie said that the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki had earlier flagged- off the exercise at the state level, sermoning the people to leverage on the benefits of the program.

While urging the people to discard the negative rumors pendling about the vaccine, Dr. Obasogie commended all relevant stakeholders who partnered towards ensuring the successful delivery of the vaccine to the various local governments.

Kindly Share This Story: