OPPO launches Reno5 series in Nigeria

Global smartphone brand, OPPO doesn’t seem to be resting on its oars, as it has made yet another statement by unveiling two new models in the Reno5 Series – the Reno5 and Reno5 F, packing massive improvements over the previously released Reno3 Series.

Designed for trend seekers looking for powerful, yet durable devices, the series boasts a mix of fun, new video features that enable users to capture memories and moments from more than one perspective.

While continuing to introduce industry-leading technological innovations into its products, OPPO has also incorporated highly artistic aesthetic concepts into the designs of its products. Inheriting the complete integration of fashion and technology that has come to define the Reno family of phones, OPPO has given the new generation Reno5 Series a more fashion-forward charm.

Among other uniquely outstanding features, as high-tech devices the Reno5 series’ integrated technology not only delivers a superb user experience, it also contributes to the compact design of the phone itself. The Reno5 boasts of a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that offers an even more stunning visual experience by supporting a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, making every interaction extremely vivid and smooth. Additionally, the display is truly edge-to-edge, featuring a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7%.

