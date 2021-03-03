NWFL: Okon applauds Rivers Angels

Kindly Share This Story:

Head Coach of Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt, Edwin Okon has attributed his side’s recent form in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football league (NWFL) Premiership season to the dedication and hard work.

The Reigning NWFL Champions who are yet to taste defeat in this season’s campaign have been without their first-choice central defenders, Amaechi Ojini and Margaret Etim in three straight games.

In spite of this, the Jewel Of Rivers have recorded 2 away victories and 1 home win, a feat Okon says has been impeccable.

“The League has been a very strong one so far but I’m happy with how things are going,” began the former Super Falcons coach. I thank God for how it’s been from week one to the last week in Calabar.”

“The dedication and hard work from players always lead to success and discipline as well.

“I have quality players who are always ready to step in when the need arises.

“You can see that I have been without my two central but it hasn’t in any way affected our game because those called upon have been doing the job,” Okon added.

Rivers Angels are due to face Royal Queens in Matchday 8 of the NWFL on Wednesday in Port Harcourt and Okon is optimistic that his side will come out victorious.

