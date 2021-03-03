NSCDC arrests 50 over pipeline vandalism in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it arrested 50 persons in Imo over pipeline vandalism between Sept. 23, 2020 and March 1.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Danjuma Elisha, disclosed this in Owerri on Tuesday while briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark the 2021 International Civil Defence Day.

On the theme of the event, “Strong Civil Protection to Preserve the National Economy’’, Elisha described petroleum pipeline vandalism as a menace that had negatively affected Nigeria’s economy.

He said that every effort must be made to checkmate the menace to preserve the nation’s economy.

“Under my watch, we have arrested 50 petroleum pipeline vandals. Pipeline vandalism is a menace and must not be allowed to cripple the national economy,’’ he said.

Elisha said that the command in Imo celebrated the day under a sub-theme, “Securing the Civil Populace in a Clean Environment’’ to underscore the importance of cleanliness to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commandant led officers and men of the command on a cleanup of Owerri and its environs.

According to Elisha, a national economy can only thrive in a clean environment.

The International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) set aside the day in 1990.

The day is celebrated every year on March 1 to bring the attention of the public about the importance of civil protection and to pay tributes to the efforts, sacrifices, and accomplishments of all the services responsible to fight against disasters.

