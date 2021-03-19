NPFL: Plateau United triumph over Sunshine Stars in 2-0 win

Kindly Share This Story:

Three goals in the first half saw Plateau United triumphing over visiting Sunshine Stars in Jos on MatchDay 16 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The visitors could not find their rhythm especially in the first half as Plateau ran rings round the visitors throwing everything at the Sunshine Stars defence and could have scored in the first minute but Mustapha Ibrahim chose to shoot wide after Edozie could not effectively clear out of danger.

Plateau continued mounting pressure and got rewarded with Oche Ochowechi crafty shot with the outside foot that left keeper Suleiman Salihu stranded for the opener.

The pressure seemed to be much for the Sunshine defence and culminated in a blunder by a Tope Akinde foul on advancing Zulkifilu in the penalty box. Referee Kazzim Abdulsalam awarded the penalty which was converted by Mustapha Ibrahim.

Uche Omwuasonaya completed Plateau scoring with a close finish from Oche pass before the first half ended.On resumption, Sunshine Stars without a shot at goal in the first half came rejuvenated with threats from the right flank following the introduction of Tolu Oluwole, Stephen Begbaji and Ebuka Akobundu which gave life to the team.

Plateau turned complacent and could not curtail the rampaging Sunshine Stars towards the closing stages of the game.

The Sunshine Stars effort was rewarded in the 89th minute as Kehinde Adeyemi scrambled in the solitary goal during a goalmouth melee to reduce the tally. It was already late to salvage the game.

Both coaches alluded to the fact that fatigue due to lack of sufficient rest and time for players to recuperate are responsible for the complacency.

Abdu Maikaba said that his players poor performance in the second half was due to fatigue after exhausting their firepower in the first half while Gbenga Ogunbote expressed same for his team dismal performance until they were able to regroup in the second half.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

