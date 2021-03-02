Nok Varsity will create new civilisation of love to counter bigotry, hate— Bishop Kukah

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has said Nok University will create a new civilisation of love through education, giving birth to new Nigerian elites committed to building a great country, far from the shattered destruction of bigotry and hate that has engulfed the nation.

He said this while inaugurating the Board of Trustees and Governing Council of the institution, which located in Kachia Local Government, Kaduna State.

Kukah, who is the Chairman of the board, while inaugurating the board on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the institution would be the labour room for the birth of generations.

He said that the university would become a lighthouse of hope and a rallying point for the generation of ideas about the nation’s common history, cultures and humanity.

READ ALSO:

“We must renew and rededicate ourselves with a greater commitment to the promotion of a new civilisation of love through education.

“What we are doing here is an honour to those who have struggled to give birth to a new nation, a new people, freed from the slavery of war and seeking a common home.

“We hope and dream that this university will identify and replicate all the values of our diverse cultures and create a mosaic that can drive the future of our dear country,” Kukah said.

He explained that the newly-inaugurated board would oversee the policy formulation at the highest level of the university, listen to and receive natters relating to the welfare of students and staff.

He said that members of the board would also oversee policy formulation for all who would be called upon to run the university.

The bishop appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, for giving approval to the application of the Nok University.

Kukah also commended Professor Rasheed Abubakar, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Universities Commission, NUC, for changing the face of tertiary education in the country in the last few years.

“It is to his (Prof. Rasheed Abubakar) credit that from the start to the end of the process of acquiring the license, everything took less than one year,” he said.

Earlier, the founder of the university, Chief Anthony Hassan, who holds the traditional title of Dokajen Jaba Chiefdom, Kaduna State, said government alone could not meet the needs of students seeking admission into various universities in the country, especially science orientated courses.

“I considered the rate at which Nigerians were giving birth and the resources at the disposal of government are not adequate.

“So, I decided to contribute my own quota towards the development of education in Kaduna State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“So that the younger ones who are seeking admission will be able to gain admission and read the relevant courses,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He said the university was named Nok because of the rich history of Nok culture known worldwide, adding that whoever heard the name would not ask which country was that because Nok culture exists for over 200 years ago.

“Since after the inception of the university before even the approval, we received calls from all over the world.

“There are some Germans who wanted to develop Nok culture but because they don’t have people who will support them locally they decided to keep their resources.

“But shortly, after I started this they indicated interest to bring in their resources to develop the Nok culture,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: